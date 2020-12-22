Digital Exclusive: Clarks Summit gym owner defies mandate, remains open

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, Jim Brown, owner of Brown’s Gym in Clarks Summit, decided to open his gym back up, defying statewide mandates.

He says he remained closed through the first shutdown, and once again when the recent order kicked in. But after looking at finances he says he had no other choice but to reopen.

He tells Eyewitness News he used up all his retirement savings and even took out a $200,000 loan this year to try to keep afloat, and if he didn’t open up this week, his business would go bankrupt.

He emphasizes he is not trying to rebel against the government, he’s just doing what he has to do to survive. Revathi Janaswamy will have more on this later in a Digital Exclusive.