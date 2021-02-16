Digital Exclusive: Cartwright holds virtual town hall, discusses COVID-19 economic relief and vaccine distribution

EYEWITENSS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) of the 8th District wants Pennsylvanians to be protected from the coronavirus.

Tuesday afternoon, he held a virtual town hall covering topics such as coronavirus economic relief and Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

“We need to do more to ensure everybody’s economic wellbeing and distribute the vaccines as soon as possible,” said Cartwright.

It’s not just our state he’s concerned about, but the nation as well. Cartwright discussed the status of President Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

“There is more help on the way, and in the U.S. House of Representatives, we are finishing up the process of putting President Biden’s American Rescue Plan into writing,” said Cartwright. “It’s a proposal that will help us get back to normal, faster, with investments in coordinated vaccine distribution in testing and in emergency response.”

Representatives from the PA Department of Health and the Small Business Administration of Eastern Pennsylvania were also dialed in to discuss our economic health as well.

“SBA programs such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, the EIDL Advance, the Paycheck Protection Program, and soon to come, Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, have all been critical to helping small businesses stay in business,” said Steven Dixel, Director of the Eastern Pennsylvania District Office, Small Business Administration.

And many had questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which some criticize as being too slow.

“There is this disconnect between the demand for the vaccine and the supply that’s available,” said Keara Kleinpeter, Executive Deputy Secretary, PA Department of Health. “We are, every day, advocating to the federal government for an increase allocation to Pennsylvania.”

Cartwright says the proposed American Rescue Plan is expected to be finalized over the next few weeks and pushed out of the House and into the Senate.