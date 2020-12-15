DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — “This is a fun seasonal event. It’s fun because it’s toys and it’s children and it’s thinking about Christmas morning. But the need is there every single day,” Meghan Loftus, the President/CEO of Friends of the Poor, said.

The annual Christmas Gifts for Kids toy distribution got underway Tuesday but this year, things look different in order to keep people safe during the pandemic. Typically parents can shop and pick out the gifts for their kids, but this year, Loftus says, that is not possible.

“The most important thing to our agency is to give dignity to the parents. When you’re going through poverty and that kind of struggle, it’s really important to be able to pick out the toy you’re giving your children and have some ownership over that. That was the hardest thing for us to stomach this year is that we couldn’t do that, so we are trying our best to keep smiles on our faces and keep the toys packed and keep giving them out,” Loftus said.

Instead, the event, organized by Catholic Social Services and Friends of the Poor, was held in a drive-through style. Volunteers loaded the toys into cars of parents pre-registered for the distribution. At least 10,000 toys were collected this year, which will go to about 1,800 children.

“We try to make sure every child has one large toy, one or two small. And we also have stocking stuffers, stuffed animals, books, puzzles, that kind of thing,” Loftus said.

“We couldn’t do it without the Marines and the Toys for Tots. Our parishes, again our communities have really made some significant donations to help us with this,” Mary Theresa Malandro, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services/CEO for Catholic Social Services, said.

Organizers tell Eyewitness News toy distributions such as this one are especially needed this year, as the pandemic has affected many people.

“Many people have lost their jobs and parents so much want to take care of their families and their children at Christmas. And for us to be able to extend a reach and help them is a real privilege,” Malandro said.

Loftus says it is important to remember that there is a mass amount of people in the Scranton area living in poverty.

“Our poverty rate in this area is 25 percent, compared to the federal level is only 12, 12.5 So one in four people in our area live in poverty and need some sort of assistance,” Loftus said.

Both the Catholic Social Services and Friends of the Poor aim to give that needed assistance. You can find out how to donate to the groups below.

You can contact Friends of the Poor at 570-348-4428. You can contact Catholic Social Services at 570-207-3808.