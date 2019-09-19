Dig This! Don Kline to be Honored

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man who has spent most of the last forty years of his free time digging in the dirt is about to be honored.

“Digger” Don Kline looks for artifacts in the Shawnee area where the Lenape nation once called home.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory caught up with him at one of the sites and has his story.

“I have a lot of curiosity about things and I did a lot of surface hunting over the years and you’re walking over sites that you don’t realize what’s under your feet,” said Don Kline, Hobby Archaeologist

He tells us “Then I ran into a number of people that made it very interesting to find sites and that’s what I love to do is locate new sites”.

“When I found out my friends had bought this property I was anxious to do some testing here. Bow and arrow points are 1,000 years old and these are over 3,000. I’ve been very lucky as I’ve recorded 12 sites with the state. The Shawnee Minisink Site which is the oldest site here was a real thrill. At nine feet we found 13,000-year-old material.

“It’s just a hobby and it doesn’t cost a lot of money but it takes time and patience. Everything is by hand, slow process. When you uncover something you’re the first one to touch that since the Indian left it there and it overwhelms you sometimes”.

And about that honor, Don tells us “Well I feel proud that I’m being honored but I just enjoy doing it and it’s a love of archaeology and the anticipation of what you might find.

Don will be honored for all his hard work at the Shawnee Inn on Sunday, September 29th.