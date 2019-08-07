Different kind of Grand Prix taking place in Pittstown Township

PITTSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When you think of a Grand Prix, you might think of checkered flags, speed, and burning rubber. But there’s a different kind of Grand Prix competition in Luzerne County.

Isuzu is trying to find the cream of the crop technicians to send to an international competition. Along with comprehension and product knowledge, the third annual North America I-1 Grand Prix tests the best Isuzu technicians. There are three exercises: a written exam and two practical application tests that help evaluate the 12 competitors.

“The biggest challenge that these guys are up against is not knowing what they’re going to be faced with when they go up against the clock and they’re not familiar with being observed by large amounts people so there’s a lot of stress,” Justin Ridings said.

The Grand Prix is designed to mimic the international competition in Tokyo that the top three technicians will head to. The North America Isuzu crews have come away from Japan with two recent second-place finishes in fields of more than 30 countries.

President of Isuzu Commercial Trucks of America and Canada, Shaun Skinner says that’s a large reason why they set up the large training center: To elevate the level of service through consistency and competition.

“This is really the tip of the iceberg. Doing this competition is what the public sees. It’s something that everybody can kind of recognize as being these guys are trying to show that they can do it better than the next guy. What it really is, below the water level, it’s a lot of efforts going on in our whole organization,” Skinner said.

Wednesday’s winners include West Milton’s own Josiah Carr, who will be returning to the international stage in hopes of a first-place finish.