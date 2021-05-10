Did you move over? Troopers reminding Pennsylvanians of state’s ‘Move Over Law’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s been two weeks since changes to Pennsylvania’s move over law went into effect. As summer approaches, more and more people are out on the road, including out of state drivers.

Now, digital signs will be placed on major roadways and in construction zones to remind people about the Move Over Law.





Troopers say a majority of people still aren’t moving over despite the new changes to the law. They are determined to amp up reminders until it’s second nature to drivers.

Tonight, Eyewitness News talks with police and a towing company about what they have seen in the past couple of weeks while working on the roads.