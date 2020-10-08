Dickson City Borough Council hears complaints on Circle Drive-In noise

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some residents in a Lackawanna County town say the noise from a local drive-in is driving them crazy.

Wednesday evening, Dickson City Borough held a special meeting to address more than 50 complaints about activities at the Circle Drive-In, including concerts over the past couple of weeks. Most of the complaints were about loud music playing late into the night, which violates the borough’s noise ordinance.

The borough has issued six citations to the Circle Drive-In, and police asked the owners to lower the volume and end concerts at 10 p.m.

Drive-in owners say they’re hosting more outdoor concerts because of the pandemic. In a letter to the council they said they’re working with sound engineers to find a reasonable remedy to accommodate concert needs and comply with borough requirements.

“It’s a good community relationship that we have with them but I think that we also have an obligation to every resident that has elected us to do something, because they didn’t sign up for having concerts in their backyard when they moved here,” council president Jeffrey Kovaleski said.

Council members voted to file a civil action to lessen the noise from the Circle Drive-In. There is one month left of the drive-in’s concert season.