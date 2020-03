LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After weeks of discussion, the Keystone Central School Board voted 7-2 to close Dickey Elementary School at the end of the school year.

The school needs $10 million worth of repair to bring it up to code. Students will likely be moved to Central Mountain Middle School.

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will attend Robb Elementary. The fifth graders will attend Central Mountain Middle School.