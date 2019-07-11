Diabetic’s medical supplies stolen

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A northeastern Pennsylvania man dealing with diabetes is also dealing with a thief. Someone stole significant medical equipment he needs to manage his chronic condition. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller met that man who shared his concerns.

“This is (an example of) my diabetic supplies that were stolen at the front door,” said 61-year-old diabetic Terry Rollison. The Hanover Township man didn’t expect he’d have to order diabetes testing equipment so soon but an earlier order he placed in June never ended up in his hands. “I thought geez it’s taking a long time for those diabetic supplies to get here.”

The Lee Park Towers tenant orders more than $600 in testing equipment every three months. But when he checked the tracking number on the missing order on June 15th, he made a startling discovery. It was delivered three days earlier. “Right away I said oh man, somebody stole it. So I take off. I go down to the front door… gone. Nowhere to be found.”

Mr. Rollison found out FedEx delivered his order inside the vestibule of Lee Park Towers. He filed a report with Hanover Township Police but so far no sign of the missing medical equipment or whoever swiped it. Mr. Rollison hoped the thief would have been caught in the act with the help of a surveillance camera installed in the lobby. However, police found out from Luzerne County Housing Authority that the camera wasn’t working.

“I test four times a day,” said Mr. Rollison. “That’s why I have so many test strips, boxes of test strips and lancets.” The equipment stolen from him is critical to help determine the exact amount of insulin he needs. “If I take too much insulin without checking my blood sugar readings, I could go into a diabetic shock and die.”

Mr. Rollison notified the medical company supplier and vowed not to become a repeat victim. “I said require my signature and mine only and have them bring it to my apartment door from now on. Not to leave it down there.”

Mr. Rollison wasn’t charged for the stolen medical supplies. Anyone who knows anything about the theft should contact Hanover Township Police at 570-825-1254.