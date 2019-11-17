Deutsch Institute to hold annual champagne celebrity brunch Sunday

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local non-profit that supports adults with special needs hopes for a big turnout at its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Deutsch Institute will hold its annual champagne celebrity brunch Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Center in Scranton. The event, billed as Passports to Paris, will include delicious brunch food and beverages along with live music, raffles, and a visit from Santa.

Eyewitness News reporter and anchor Mark Hiller will serve as the guest emcee and celebrity server.

