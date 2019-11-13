Deutsch Institute braces for funding cuts

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fundraisers are the lifeblood for so many non-profits. That’s never been more true for a NEPA organization that supports adults with special needs.

As Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains, the group is being forced to do more with less. It’s a night of fun that happened in February at the Woodlands Inn & Resort in Plains Township — a Valentine’s Day dinner for hundreds of physically and intellectually challenged adults throughout a five-county area of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Scranton-based Deutsch Institute held this dinner thanks to community support. Deutsch Institute Managing Director Sean McHale said, “The support that they offer Deutsch is helping us provide recreational and therapeutic services for the participants who attend Deutsch activities such as bingo, dance, social clubs, vacation clubs, bus trips.”

And creative outlets, too. Deutsch Institute sponsors programs like Verve Vertu Art Studio in Dallas, Luzerne County. Mr. McHale said, “And what a self-esteem enhancer that is.”

The programs and activities come with a price tag. Covering the cost just got more difficult. That’s because Deutsch Institute will suffer a roughly $23,000 funding hit in 2020. The funding loss means trying to do more with less. But in reality, Mr. McHale says program cuts are on the table. He expects the impact to be two-fold. “It’s actually frequency of activity as well as trips.”

It’s why the annual Deutsch Institute Celebrity Champagne Brunch held each November is so important. On a good year, it can generate up to $20,000 between brunch admission and event raffles.

Mr. McHale hopes this weekend’s brunch event proves to be very good. “To help us, again, sustain our activities and for the folks that we serve and really helping them provide the best quality of life.”

Eyewitness News is a proud supporter of the Deutsch Institute Celebrity Champagne Brunch. It’s happening this Sunday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Center on Mifflin Avenue in Scranton. This year’s theme is “Passports to Paris”.

Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for Deutsch members, $10 for children 6 to 12 years old. Admission is free for children 5 and under. For more information or advance tickets, call the Deutsch Institute at 570-348-1968.