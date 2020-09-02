Determining plans for school lunches amid coronavirus

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As some schools return to in-person instruction, many things have had to change this year. Not only in the classroom, but in the cafeteria as well.

Students at Dunmore Junior-Senior High School have spent a few days back in class so far this year.

As the students are participating in a hybrid learning system, the school was closed Wednesday for cleaning. Eyewitness News spoke with the principal, Tim Hopkins, on how the usual ‘large gathering’ during lunchtime would work due to COVID-19.

“The students are no longer able to access the food by themselves. The students have to tell the food servers what they want and the food servers, from behind the shield, they take all the food and put it on plates and trays, and then they pass it down the line and hand it to the student at the end,” Hopkins said.

As the students pick up their food, they exit and stop at the payment station. This is where they can pick up disposable utensils and can ask to purchase a drink. And the payment system for lunch is hands-free for the student, with a staff member entering their pin number.

“They used to be able to pay cash. There’s no more cash. The parents have to put it into an envelope and it goes into a dropbox and then they put it on the student’s account,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins tells Eyewitness News there are four different rotations for lunch and each table can hold about five students as they all face one direction.

Hopkins tells Eyewitness News that each sheet of plexiglass cost nearly $90 and thanks to state funding, they were able to purchase extra sanitizers, masks, and plastic shields. Between each lunch period, maintenance and cafeteria staff have 15 to 20 minutes to clean before the next group of students comes to eat.

“We hope that the kids follow the rules. Social distancing, wearing the masks, washing your hands, that’s very important. So, if we can stay the course there, I think we can stay in school for a while,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins says the cafeteria, including students from the middle school, typically holds 300 students. Now, that capacity is reduced to nearly 75 to 90 students per rotation.