Detectives ask for help in 7-year missing person cold case

(WBRE/WYOU) — This Saturday marks the seventh anniversary a man went missing in Monroe County and investigators are asking for your help.

The missing person poster still hangs in the Monroe County’s detectives’ office. 55-year-old Stephen Lepore went missing from his Coolbaugh Township home on Friday, August 17, 2012. About a month later his van was discovered along Brown Street in Stroudsburg.

Detectives suspect foul play and are actively looking for answers. They believe there are people out there who have information.

“We’re still working the case and I believe that someday this case will be brought to a successful end. I know there’s people out there in the community that have information. If they were to stand up and do the right thing and come forward with it, I think we can bring this to a successful resolution,” detective Craig Vanlouvender said.