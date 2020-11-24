Details emerge surrounding Monroe County shooting that left one dead

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — New details have emerged about a fatal shooting in Polk Township from Sunday night. Three teens are in jail, another hospitalized and another dead. Investigators say it was a robbery turned lethal.

Michael Demuro-Correll, Anthony Mitchell and Justin Lemont are behind bars after state police say they were planning to rob other teens.

They met at the cul-de-sac of Squirrel Wood Court. According to the affidavit, Mitchell walked up to the passenger side of the victim’s car and began firing. At the same time, Demuro-Correll walked to the driver’s side and fired bullets inside.

“After getting over the shock of such a young life being taken, why?” said Alex D’Antonio, a neighbor.

According to court documents, the answer is for $120 worth of marijuana.

After shooting the teens, they got rid of their guns and fled the scene. 15-year-old Demuro-Correll, who is being charged as an adult, associates himself with the gang called the “Crips”. He is being charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and robbery.

Mitchell is being charged with criminal homicide, persons to not own a firearms, criminal conspiracy and robbery.

Lemont was the getaway driver. He is being charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, robbery and tampering with evidence.

15-year-old Aiden Paiz was killed that night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We also wish a speedy recovery for the other individual who was injured,” said Lee Lesisko, Pleasant Valley School District Superintendent.

Lesisko is referring to the 17-year-old who was injured, but is now in stable condition. He says none of the teens arrested go to Pleasant Valley.

A candle light vigil is being held at Pleasant Valley High School for Paiz Tuesday.