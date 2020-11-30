Dept. of Health encourages use of COVID Alert app as cases rise among children

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In the past two weeks, there’s been a spike in COVID-19 cases among children in Pennsylvania. Now, the Department of Health is asking young teens to download the COVID Alert PA app.

Throughout the pandemic there have been nearly 28,000 cases of COVID-19 among children in Pennsylvania.

8,150 of those cases have been recorded in the last two weeks alone.

Despite the rise, there is no statewide mandate to switch to remote learning.

“As I discussed last week the decision on instructional models in schools is still a local one,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health.

Counties under the substantial level of transmission are encouraged to move to remote learning.

But schools that don’t had until Monday to certify they are following all safety and masking orders.

“That they agree to double down through this form to adhere to the mitigation strategy as it relates to face covering,” said Noe Ortega, Acting Secretary of Education.

If they don’t, they’ll have to go fully remote and suspend all extracurricular activities. If parents or teachers have concerns, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Education Association says they should voice them.

“Every school district in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania needs to follow the public health guidelines, including transitioning to remote instruction when there is a substantial amount of community spread,” said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications, PA State Education Association.

With the rise in cases among children ages 5 through 18, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is now allowing anyone 13 and older to use the COVID Alert PA app.

“Making that app to more students will plug those resources in their hands to fight this virus,” said Lilienthal.

Dr. Levine says so far 623,000 people have already downloaded the app.

“By expanding the age range middle and high school students will be able to add their phones to the fight and help in contact tracing that occurs in their schools if a positive case is identified,” said Dr. Levine.

The teens can only use the app with parental consent.

Watch Monday’s press conference with the PA Department of Health in its entirety in the video box below.