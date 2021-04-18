DePietro’s Pharmacy provides Moderna vaccine at Greater Scranton YMCA

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County pharmacy teamed up with a local YMCA in the fight against COVID-19.

Dozens of patients strolled into the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for the vaccine. Depietro’s Pharmacy administered first doses of the Moderna vaccine to pre-registered patients.

Anyone who received the vaccine today, should have automatically received a second appointment for another dose.

The pharmacy says it has already administered more than 2,000 doses of vaccine.

