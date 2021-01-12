DePasquale continues to fight for children as time as Auditor General concludes

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eugene DePasquale has one week left in office as state Auditor General, but his work continues.

His focus now is on the child abuse hearing appeal process in the Keystone State. DePasquale says in Pennsylvania too many kids are still forced to confront their abusers face-to-face in court when video testifying is a legal option.

This terrifying experience puts children at risk of being re-traumatized, which can have lifelong consequences,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale says, in 2019, judges in appeal cases sided with the accused 90 percent of the time, going against recommendations of children and youth services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos