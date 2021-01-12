DePasquale continues to fight for children as time as Auditor General concludes

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eugene DePasquale has one week left in office as state Auditor General, but his work continues.

His focus now is on the child abuse hearing appeal process in the Keystone State. DePasquale says in Pennsylvania too many kids are still forced to confront their abusers face-to-face in court when video testifying is a legal option.

This terrifying experience puts children at risk of being re-traumatized, which can have lifelong consequences,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale says, in 2019, judges in appeal cases sided with the accused 90 percent of the time, going against recommendations of children and youth services.