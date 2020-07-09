Department of Revenue offering assistance with tax returns due July 15th

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The deadline to file 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns is July 15.

The Department of Revenue is offering help with filing returns by calling the main call center at 717-787-8201. The call center is open 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM on non-holiday weekends through July 15.

Taxpayers can also schedule a call for help.

“We understand that many Pennsylvanians are still working to file their returns. That’s why we want to offer as much help as we can prior to the filing deadline to make sure that any questions they may have are answered,” said Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell. “We’re encouraging taxpayers to reach out to us over the phone or visit our website to find information on personal income tax filing and answers to frequently asked questions.”

This year, the deadline was extended for an additional 90 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and applies to both final 2019 tax returns and payments as well as estimated payments for the first and second quarters of 2020.

The department also waived penalties and interest on 2019 personal income tax payments through the extended deadline.

For additional help, visit the department’s website by clicking here.