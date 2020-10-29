Department of Human Services warns of potential scam involving Pandemic EBT benefits

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services has issued a scam warning regarding Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits, and reminds residents of Pennsylvania to be skeptical of unsolicited calls asking for personal information.

The department says it is investigating a report of individuals receiving calls with pre-recorded messages advising them to expedite their P-EBT benefits issuance by providing their Social Security number and case record number. In the message, the speaker claims to be from a County Assistance Office.

“We are all living through difficult times, and unfortunately, there are people who will try to take advantage of others who may need help meeting essential needs. Be mindful, stay aware, and if you think something looks off, it probably is,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.

DHS and other government agencies do not ask for information about P-EBT, SNAP or any other public-assistance programs via unsolicited or random calls or texts, and Pennsylvanians should not reply to such a call or text or share any personal information if they are contacted in this way.