Department of Health working on alternate registration methods for COVID-19 testing

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In a press conference Tuesday, PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revealed the state is working on alternative registration options for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Eyewitness News has been asking questions on behalf of viewers who told us they didn’t have a way to access the online-only registration.

When asked about registration for the drive-thru testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena Tuesday, Dr. Levine said the Department of Health was working with PEMA provide alternate methods of registration, including by phone. Dr. Levine promised to have something in place later this week.

Levine also said a family member can also help someone register online if their loved one does not have direct access to the internet.