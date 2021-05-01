Department of Health to open long-term COVID-19 testing site in Luzerne County

AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced they will be opening a long-term COVID-19 testing site in Luzerne County.

In a statement sent out on Saturday, the Department of Health says the testing site will open on Monday, May 3rd, at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

The site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. The walk-in site will conduct testing on the premises.

The facility will operate until May 28th.

For more information on COVID-19 including where you can acquire a vaccine, please visit our Vaccinate NEPA page.