Department of Health announces more COVID-19 testing sites across the state

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the state will hold drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics in Clinton, Delaware, Greene, Warren and Wyoming Counties starting Thursday, December 10th.

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, nine counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”

A release sent out Tuesday says the department has “extended and expanded” a contract with AMI in order to perform testing across the state.

“We are grateful for our tremendous partnership with AMI to provide pop-up testing in five regions across the commonwealth,” Dr. Levine said. “The AMI testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Beginning Thursday, December 10th, drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held to contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Clinton, Greene and Warren Counties.

Delaware and Wyoming Counties will also begin Thursday, December 10th, but will solely be drive-thru testing clinics.

Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 10th through the 14th.

Testing site addresses are as follows:

Clinton County: Castanea Picnic Grounds, 859 Lower Creek Rd., Lock Haven, PA, 17745

Delaware County: Delaware County Community College, 901 South Media Line Rd., Media, PA, 19063

Greene County: Greene County Airport, 417 East Roy E. Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA, 15370

Warren County: Warren State Hospital, 677 Hospital Drive “Israel Building”, Warren, PA, 16365

Wyoming County: Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center, 3880 SR 6, Tunkhannock, PA, 18657

According to the release, “Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.”

The department also advises that those who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results.