Department of Corrections reports first case of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Corrections has announced the agency has its first inmate with a positive test for COVID-19.

The inmate was at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County. The inmate had underlying health conditions. The inmate is in the prison’s infirmary and is isolated from other inmates. SCI Phoenix has special isolation rooms in its infirmary to handle such cases.

Officials traced the inmate’s interaction with other inmates and employees and are isolating impacted inmates to a specific housing unit. Staff and inmates are instructed to wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

Officials continue to work closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

