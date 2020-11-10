DEP issues civil penalty against tire site for infestation of mosquitos in tire waste buildup

Douglas Martinez failed to comply with a July 2018 Compliance Order and a 2019 Court Order, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), to cleanup the site and prevent the possibility of fire from combustion.

Due to the lack of compliance within waste regulations, which is a violation of the Solid Waste Management Act, the DEP has asked the Luzerne County Court to hold Martinez in contempt and incarcerate him, as he is facing additional fines for the violations.