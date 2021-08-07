DEP investigating fuel spill at Harveys Lake

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harveys Lake users are dealing with a fuel spill.

According to the DEP, they are investigating a fuel spill in Harveys Lake. An oily sheen was seen on the water’s surface and the shoreline. It was determined the fuel was likely coming from a boat on the marina, however the DEP says further investigation is necessary.









Booms were deployed to absorb the material. It is not known exactly how much went into the water.

The spill has been stopped and DEP says there is no hazard on the lake. Lake users are advised to avoid any oily sheens.

The investigation is being handed over to the PA Fish and Boat Commission.