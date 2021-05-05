DEP continues to investigate Zerbe Township mine fire

ZERBE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Environmental Protection is continuing to investigate the underground mine fire in Zerbe Township.

It reviewed video taken hundreds of feet underground the mine. The DEP says, at about 250 feet, a ‘significant’ amount of debris appears to not have burned or burned properly.

They say most of the trash is household items and a few tires. There is still smoke clouding the mine, but they say no flames are visible.

Contractors have used more than 670,000 gallons of water so far since flames broke out in late April.