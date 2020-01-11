Demolition project occurring in tunnel beneath old Wyckoff department store in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Demolition of a Monroe County-owned building is underway in Stroudsburg.

But most of the work is being done underground in a tunnel. The tunnel was once used to move product into the old Wyckoff department store that operated for more than a century.

“There was a fire in the structure behind you and then the county purchased it. To take down the rest of the structure we had a number of issues. One was that the old Wyckoff Department Store and underneath Quaker Alley there was a tunnel. The tunnel was used by Wyckoff’s to take deliveries from the building behind us into the department store,” Monroe County Commissioner John Christy said.

“They would use this conveyor system to take it down and into the department store. What is was, was the main department store for Monroe County. It served the people of Monroe County for years and years. They had appliances, clothing. The local kids would come through here, go through the store and then go out onto Main Street so you wouldn’t get wet,” Christy said.

“You can see that wall is underneath the far end of the road, Quaker Alley and these right here are at the curb. That tunnel had an easement to the gentleman who owned the old Wyckoff Department Store. We had to extinguish that easement and then the Borough of Stroudsburg asked us to fill in the tunnel underneath Quaker Alley. Once we fill it then the demolition will happen because you don’t want any mitigating water coming down that (tunnel). This will come down very quickly and easily and eventually this could very well be a spot for another expansion,” Christy said.

The cost of the whole project including the demolition is about $100,000. Once knocked down, the site will be used as a staging area for the planned Monroe County Courthouse expansion project.

The old Wyckoff store was renovated by the owner in recent years and houses several businesses and apartments.