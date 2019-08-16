Demolition Day in Kulpmont

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It was demolition day for blighted properties in Northumberland County.

Two large buildings were demolished on Chestnut Street in Kulpmont on Thursday. The structures have been vacant for nearly 25 years. The new borough council says it’s their mission to clean up the borough.

“They (owners) forgot about the Golden Rule. Enough of that! We intend on going full force to get this cleaned up. We won’t give up,” said Walt Lutz, President, Kulpmont Borough Council.

“Something like this is something big in Kulpmont. We don’t usually have something like this. It’s been a while since they knocked buildings down. They’re all getting old,” added Blake Pollitza, of Kulpmont.

The old mill has also been abandoned for years. It was recently secured by the E-P-A, who cleansed it of any hazards inside. The council is hopeful the property can now be repurposed.