Demolition Day for Jenkins Township property

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-awaited demolition is turning out to be a much larger project than expected.

Our I-Team first told you about the problem property in Jenkins Township last month.

People were celebrating as the demolition began. The contractor says he has never seen anything like it.

As soon as the contractor touched the front door with an excavator, the house began crumbling. The house sat vacant for 10 years and was filled with trash from the people who last lived there.

“Everybody in the neighborhood is very anxious to see it come down. I’m happy, I’m happy to see it come down. As the guy is tearing it down, I’m worried about his safety because this is bad. This is really bad,” neighbor Bob Davidson said.

