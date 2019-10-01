Demolition begins on Susquehanna County Transcript building one month after fire

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Demolition to an old paper company began Tuesday.

A fire destroyed the Susquehanna County Transcript building last month. The process started Tuesday morning with state police fire marshals on scene continuing to look for a cause one month later.

Tuesday was demolition day. The County Transcript building in Susquehanna is being torn down and hauled away.

“Great to see it go down. I mean, it’s been an eyesore now for about a month, I guess. Glad to see it go now,” Robert Wayman of Oakland said.

Wayman was watching the process unfold from his vehicle. He was a former paperboy here growing up, delivering Susquehanna County news, sports, ads, politics and more.

“We used to pick them up, go. Ride our bicycles, peddle them around the neighborhood,” Wayman said.

The community experienced a loss a month ago as a fire consumed the 100-year-old building.

“It came on my scanner but I couldn’t believe it until it looked out my window,” Patti White of Susquehanna said.

White has been looking at the rubble outside her window since the night of the fire. The same night state police fire marshals first came on scene to investigate a cause. 30 days later, they’re continuing their investigation as demolition starts.

“I’m glad it’s finally going, yes. I’m glad about that part. After it burnt down, it defiantly was an eyesore,” White said.

After talking to people in the community and construction workers, it sounds unlikely the owner will rebuild at the location, with a creek underneath the building. But people are still receiving the Susquehanna County Transcript. The owner has been printing the paper out of his home.

A state police fire marshal tells Eyewitness News the cause of the fire is likely to be ruled undetermined, but the investigation continues.