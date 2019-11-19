Demolition Begins in Meshoppen

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Nearly a dozen homes are coming down that were impacted by Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.

128 Church Street in Meshoppen is the seventh home on the street to be reduced to rubble.

Smart Recycling INC.’s (SRI) bid was chosen by the Wyoming County commissioners to tear down 11 homes in the borough by the end of the year. The properties were bought out by FEMA for fair market value a couple of years after the flood.



“They pretty much want to fall down by themselves because they are rotted from going through the flood and everything, but just basically taking them down without making a mess,” said Dan Pierce, Foreman, and Operator for RCI.

Two homes remain on Church Street and on Allen Street.

“It’s really great because it’s finally happening,” said Pastor Scott Ryan who is one of two families that live on the street. To make sure it stays that way, as a joke and precaution the pastor placed a “not for demo” sign on their front porch.

Once the demolition debris is hauled out the properties will be backfilled and turned into green spaces. “It will all be now given to the borough of Meshoppen and they can do whatever they want as long as there’s not a permanent building,” said County Commissioner, Thomas Henry.

The entire project is being funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. It’s expected to be completed by the middle of December.

