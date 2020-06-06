Delta to suspend service at 11 stations, including Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, Delta announced plans to suspend service at 11 U.S. airports with very low customer demand. One of those on the list is the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP).

According to the release, Delta will suspend operations in 11 U.S. markets starting July 8, 2020 to help lower costs due to COVID-19 losses.

Delta will suspend operations to the below 11 airports, which make up approximately 5 percent of the domestic airports Delta serves.

All of these airports will continue to receive service from at least one other carrier after Delta suspends its operations.

Aspen, CO (ASE)

Bangor, ME (BGR)

Erie, PA (ERI)

Flint, MI (FNT)

Fort Smith, AR (FSM)

Lincoln, NE (LNK)

New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, NC (EWN)

Peoria, IL (PIA)

Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA (AVP)

Williston, ND (XWA)

“As the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta continues to face an unprecedented impact to our business, and suspending operations at these airports will reduce costs where customer demand is low,” said Sandy Gordon, Senior Vice President – Domestic Airport Operations. “We will move quickly to work with affected customers, whose patience we sincerely appreciate as we navigate this unprecedented time together.”

Delta states they will re-accommodate customers whose travel is impacted as a result of service suspensions in these stations, and affected Delta employees will be provided pay protection options through Sept. 30, 2020.

Click here to read the full release from Delta.