Delivery driver shot during attempted armed robbery

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE WYOU) – The Williamsport Bureau of Police Officers is investigating after a delivery driver was shot during an attempted armed robbery in Williamsport.

On Friday, police were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 1st Avenue and High Street at 11:42 p.m. Officers discovered the involved parties had fled the scene and then responded to Hoby’s Hoagies, where they received a report from the delivery driver.

The delivery driver, who was shot in the shoulder, told police multiple suspects attempted to rob him and shot him while he was delivering food to the 600 block of 1st Avenue. The suspects were wearing dark hoodies and clothing.

The victim was transported to the UPMC ER where he was treated and released.

The Criminal Investigation Unit is working the case. Anyone with information should contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police.