(WBRE/WYOU) — More than just the Scranton community is rallying to support the family of a teen killed in a fire.

Delaware Valley Student Council set up donation containers at Friday night’s home game against the Scranton Knights. The money will benefit the family of 13-year-old Brandin Churmblo, who was a football player for the Knights’ freshman team. He died Thursday in a fire at his family’s Wayne Avenue home.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family has also raised more than $28,000.