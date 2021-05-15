Defaced Northumberland County covered bridge given facelift

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A defaced local covered bridge dating back to the 1830s received a much needed facelift Saturday.

Northumberland County Commissioner Joseph Klebon reached out to his community for help to restore Keefers Station Covered Bridge. Saturday morning, Klebon and the Line Mountain football team teamed together. They volunteered their time to paint the bridge, bringing it back to its former glory.

“Under two hours, we got all of the graffiti removed and taken care of. So my hat’s off to them, coming out here on a beautiful Saturday morning. Taking care of it. Coach Carson, thank you. You’re welcome,” Klebon said.

Keefers Station Covered Bridge is one of six covered bridges in Northumberland County. Each is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.