(WBRE/WYOU) — It was a scary situation Monday night in the Poconos.

A warning, this video may be disturbing to some. A deer burst through the front window of the Faimeouz Ink tattoo parlor that’s under construction. Three people, including a young child, were inside.

The deer stayed inside for 15 minutes bashing around the room and ran out. The owner says he plans to open in February and does not have insurance.

He estimates he had at least $3,000 to $4,000 in damages.