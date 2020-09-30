Dedication ceremony held for Evangelical Community Hospital’s “Prime” project

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg held a dedication ceremony for their new “Prime” project.

The $72 million endeavor oversaw the construction of over 100,000 square feet of new hospital space as part of the hospital’s patient room improvement, modernization, and enhancement project.

In addition to new patient rooms, the new, four-story portion of the hospital includes updated care centers and guest features. The building is set to open to the public on October 5th.

Each room in the hospital’s new building will house a single patient and includes a private bathroom to maximize privacy, and social distancing.

“When you need to come to the hospital, you want the room to be private. And that’s one thing that we’ve learned, obviously during COVID, that if you have to be here, you want to be in a room by yourself. So we’re very excited, going into this winter respiratory season, to be able to offer private rooms,” Evangelical Community Hospital president/CEO Kendra Aucker said.

The Prime Project dedication ceremony was originally scheduled for August, but was delayed due to the pandemic.