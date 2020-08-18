Deconstruction of Wilkes-Barre building underway

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Wilkes-Barre is cracking down on the owners of problemematic properties.







Demolition began Tuesday morning on a property that has been a concern for neighbors for more than a decade. What is now a pile of rubble was a three story apartment building located on Northampton Street.

Workers began tearing the building down Tuesday morning before loading the debris into a truck to haul it away. The building was gutted by fire about 10 years ago and has been a problem for neighbors since that time.

City officials tell Eyewitness News say the property was on a growing hit list of properties that pose safety and health risks to the neighbors. Mayor George Brown says they have targeted other properties across the city.

