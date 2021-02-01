Declared Snow Emergencies in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pocono Township and the Borough of Stroudsburg have each declared a Snow Emergency, according to their official Facebook pages.

Residents are asked to limit travel and move vehicles so public works and road crews can efficiently remove snow off the roads.

Pocono Township asks that residents remove trash cans and all personal items from the road. Cars that are illegally parked on township roads will be towed if they are not moved.

The notice from Stroudsburg Borough says that cars parked along snow emergency routes will be towed at the owner’s expense and that it is illegal to plow snow from a private property into a borough street.

The Snow Emergency in the Stroudsburg Borough will expire on February 4, at 10 a.m.