Declaration of Disaster Emergency signed for Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, the chief of staff for Lackawanna County signed a countywide Declaration of Disaster Emergency due to flooding concerns.

As Ida brings in heavy rain, areas of flooding can cause injury, damage and suffering to residents and property within Lackawanna County.

Under the declaration, the chief of staff directs the Lackawanna County Emergency Management coordinator to take appropriate action to aid in the restoration of essential public services, necessary emergency response actions and temporary workers and purchase of supplies and materials for public work.

The declaration goes into effect immediately.