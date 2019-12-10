Decking the Halls in South Williamsport

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) You don’t have to travel to the North Pole to see Santa’s workshop.

You can get a glimpse of it right in Lycoming County. Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish is our guide.

Matt McCarrier could be Santa Claus in disguise. Being that his home is transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

“I honestly don’t know what got me into the Christmas spirit I just always liked the decorations I always liked the lights.”

It all started in 1993 when matt was just three years old.

His grandparents gave him a blow mold Santa face and a snowman mold.

Ever since it has slowly grown into a collection and a hobby.

“I just got fascinated with them because they come in all different styles and varieties and just that was that,” said McCarrier.

Matt has more than one thousand Christmas decorations but doesn’t put them all on display at once.

Not to mention. He has about two thousand more for every other holiday.

“Aliens I have polar bears, I have penguins, I have Easter bunnies, I have hearts and cupids and leprechauns, you pretty much name it I got it from a snowman to a reindeer, to a mickey mouse and a goofy you name it they made it pretty much” added McCarrier.

And if you’re like me who’s wondering where does he store all of the decorations?

“We have a fruit cellar under my house which is connected to the house which is where most of the Christmas stuff is and outback there’s a garage” noted McCarrier.

Now known as “The Christmas Corner” his house has even turned into a tourist attraction. As it sits on the corner of the busy East Mountain Avenue And Route 15.

“it is nice there’s people go by and stop and say how nice it looks we both had a woman from Virginia stop and give him 20 dollars in an envelope and a Christmas car they gave me 20 dollars so I mean it is appreciated you know” said Ned Shaw, neighbor.

“It has become a tradition and I hope one day to pass along with my nieces” added McCarrier.