Deciding whether or not to vote for Marsy’s Law

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One week from Tuesday, Pennsylvanians will vote on a proposed amendment to the state constitution.

It’s intended to be beef up victim’s rights. But not everyone is in favor of the amendment. Some local officials are urging voters to vote no. Marsy’s Law has been stirring up controversy in the community.

This ballot measure would add specific rights of crime victims to the Pennsylvania constitution declaration of rights, but some of these constitutional changes are not sitting well with officials.

“I’m advising you to vote no,” commissioner Tony Mussare, (R) – Lycoming County said.

When Pennsylvanians head to the polls on November 5th, they will see a question on the ballot regarding Marsy’s Law, a proposed victims’ rights amendment to the state constitution approved by the legislature, twice.

Part of the ballot question reads: Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims including to be treated with fairness, respect, and dignity, considering their safety in bail proceedings as well as reasonable protection from the accused.

“Well I think it’s important to vote yes for Marsy’s Law because crime victims should have more rights,” Rebecca Brocious of Williamsport said.

“On the surface, it sounds like everyone should vote for it because it’s about victims’ rights and for the most part I would agree,” Mussare said.

However, there is one change Mussar opposes. The victim would be allowed to refuse an interview, deposition or other discovery request made by the accused. In other words, victims would not have to turn over information to defense prosecutors.

“When they don’t have to disclose information, we have a major problem. And I just want to bring that to the attention of the public and the constituents I represent,” Mussare said. “Holding information to the jury or from the jury and if they’re allowed to do that, that’s a very slippery slope.”

Commissioner Rick Mirabito, (D) – Lycoming County, agrees, adding there’s been very little discussion among the public before the question was placed on the ballot.

“I think it’s important for people to really look at this and vote no at this time and we can always put it on the ballot again but we shouldn’t just make a change in the constitution without thoroughly vetting it,” Mirabito said.

Still, others support Marsy’s Law and plan to vote yes at the polls.

“These people are not only victims for that time, they’re victims for the rest of their life. I just really hope it’s passed and I think it will make a big difference,” Stacey Stine of Montoursville said.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging the proposed amendment, arguing that the Marsy’s Law makes too many changes at once.

If the suit is granted, even if Marsy’s Law wins at the polls next week, it won’t go into effect until the courts rule whether it’s acceptable.