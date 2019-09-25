Death penalty sought for man after shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County man was arrested last month after being involved in a deadly shooting.

21-year-old Ikeem Fogan is charged with robbing a local convenience store and killing a customer. The Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office is now seeking the death penalty against Ikeem Fogan for his part in the deadly shooting at the Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street.

Police say 21-year-old Ikeem Fogan shot 48-year-old Rhonda McPeak of Williamsport while robbing the Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street back on August 4.

“It was scary. Weird, you know. Good thing I didn’t come in that day,” store employee Michael Poblete said.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad. There’s an innocent person that’s dead because of somebody just wanted to make a little bit of money,” Felicia Welch of Williamsport said.

Now the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty for Fogan.

“Under Pennsylvania law, where you believe there is enough for first-degree murder, which we do, which we believe in this particular case and under the circumstances of this case, we believe that there are aggravating factors under the law,” Lycoming County District Attorney Kenneth Osokow said.

Osokow says Fogan committed first-degree murder in the course of a felony, which in this case, was the robbery as well as creating a great risk of death to another person in the store.

“The third factor is the victim was a prosecution witness to a murder or other felony committed by the defendant that was killed for the purpose of preventing his testimony against the defendant in any criminal preceding,” Osokow said.

And the fourth…

“The victim was being held by the defendant as a shield or hostage and in this case, we believe the evidence shows that he held the victim in front of her while he committed the robbery. She was a shield if the clerk had pulled out a weapon or anything,” Osokow said.

The DA says, assuming this case goes to trial, it is ultimately up to the judge or jury to decide if Fogan will receive the death penalty, after hearing the evidence of the aggravating factors.

“If you are willing to kill somebody, I think your life should not be around because, oh you get out and you do it again,” Welch said.

Fogan waived his arraignment, which was scheduled for this past Monday. His attorney and the district attorney are slated to meet October 28 for a status update.

If the district attorney is going to offer any deals, it will be at that update.