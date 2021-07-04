Death investigation underway in Northumberland County

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — There’s a heavy police presence in Northumberland County tonight.

Now officials are saying it’s a death investigation in Mount Caramel Township where police have had Back Street blocked off for about five hours now. Details are limited right now but here’s what we know so far.

Mount Caramel police were dispatched to a house on Back Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening. The coroner is on scene as well as Pennsylvania State Police forensics unit.

Eyewitness News is told investigators just got a search warrant for the house. Details are limited right now but we’re working to bring you an update as soon as we know more.