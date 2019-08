(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick is following a developing story in Gordon, Schuylkill County.

A death investigation underway in Gordon, Schuylkill County. Sources close to the case say a young man was shot to death early this morning.

Police tell the I-Team charges will be filed in connection with the death.

The latest on this still-developing story on Eyewitness News beginning at Five.