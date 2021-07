LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A death investigation is underway after a Wilkes-Barre man was found unresponsive Saturday night in Lackawanna County.

According to an email from Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, the 39-year-old male was found unresponsive in the amphitheater area at the Peach Music Festival.

The male died at GCMC at 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning. His name has not yet been released.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.