Death investigation in Pine Grove

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A death investigation is underway in Schuylkill County.

It happened at a home along North Tulpehocken Street in Pine Grove Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police confirm the incident started as a domestic dispute between a grandson and grandmother.

The grandson was taken into custody and is currently being held on domestic charges. The victim and suspect’s names have not yet been released.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned later this morning. Charges could be upgraded following autopsy results.

