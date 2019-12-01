Dealing with the Nasty Weather

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many roadways Across the Commonwealth are currently below freezing. That has many drivers concerned. Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish caught up with drivers in Lycoming County to see how they are preparing for the wintery mix and snow.

For some a little rain, sleet and snow on the ground comes with living in Northeastern and Central PA.

“Hey it’s the weather enjoy it God made it we’re going to enjoy it!” said Robert Herritt of Williamsport.

“I love it” said Leonard Andrews, of Watsontown adding, “I just like it. I get to use my plow.”

For others they rather not deal with Mother Nature.

“Preparing? Uhh not really didn’t prepare to even come out here today so going home and staying there” said Bill Steckowich.

As the wintery mix making its way through the region drivers are offering up advice for their fellow road companions.

“Yeah I just told her about it I always tap my brakes especially on the bridge top see if its icy first” said Leonard Andrews.

“Oh especially that’s a given you got to take your time take it easy and yeah just watch your stop and go’s and try not to lock the brakes up” noted Steckowich.

Minnie Allen recently moved here from Montana.

Although she’s used to the snow she tells me it’s a different feeling being out here in NEPA.

We asked her what’s it like driving on the roads in this?

“Horrible. You slide a lot.” She told us.

Others are just looking on the bright side.

“It’s been a blessing season so far through this holiday and hopefully through the rest of it and through the rest of the year” noted Bill Steckowich.



“It’s just Northeastern Pa weather right? Robert Herritt, of Williamsport agrees! “It is weather. That is right.”

PennDOT is urging drivers to give themselves some extra time if they plan on traveling tonight and to keep it easy on the roads.