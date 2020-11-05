Dealing with stress while awaiting election results during the pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we continue to await the results of the 2020 general election, coupled with the on-going pandemic, it’s no wonder a lot of us are feeling stressed out. So what can we do to maintain some balance during this time?

Election Day is turning into Election Week as we await the results of the 2020 presidential election. For many the stress is impacting their everyday lives.

Some are calling it a double dose of worry. The pandemic plus the uncertainty of the election makes for a perfect storm for stress.

“It’s related to the stress we are feeling around this election because so much is at stake. And whenever there is a lot at stake and we feel threatened the stress response kicks in,” emotional intelligence leader Dr. Christine Kiesinger said.

She says this type of stress can affect our daily lives from feeling exhausted to being easily irritated and just not feeling like ourselves.

“Well it’s definitely been making it hard to sleep at night because the idea that we don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now still. I mean for the first time Pennsylvania in history stopped counting polls the same like they came in. That doesn’t happen,” Wilkes-Barre voter James Giacobe.

Dr. Kiesinger says there are ways to feel better. Her first tip is intentional breathing. Whenever you’re feeling overwhelmed, stop, and take three deep breaths.

“Just like you tune into a show on television, you might turn the channel and say ‘I don’t want to watch that because of how it is making me feel’. Change the channel in your head,” Dr. Kiesinger said.

She also advises to limit your exposure to news. She notes watching the news 24/7 just isn’t healthy. So, take a break, the information will be there after you take a moment to relax.