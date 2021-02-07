Dealing with seasonal blues

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Seasonal blues is a reality for a lot of people, often made worse by isolation from the pandemic.

But there are some tips for coping and pushing through. Maggie Quinn, transformational life coach in the Rochester area, says first and foremost, if you’re struggling to make it through your day or even get out of bed, you should seek help immediately from a trained mental health professional.

But, if you’re just looking for ways to brighten your mood or motivate yourself, try cutting back on alcohol. Quinn says excessive alcohol is a sign of trying to hide from emotions and thoughts.

A better option would be talking to a friend or journaling. She says it’s also super important to get outside. It may be cold, but you can bundle up and get creative.

“For myself personally, being in nature and outside refuels my tank that’s the importance of it. How do you creatively connect with people even off of Zoom, people are tired of Zoom too. Can you have a fire pit set up? Friends come over, have coffee in ski gear sitting outside doing it differently,” Quinn said.

Quinn says it’s also important to give yourself patience and grace in this time if you aren’t motivated.

After all we are in a pandemic, and if you need to start with smaller goals, or even reshape your goals, that’s ok, too.